Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM
Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lodi, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Dr. Curfman works at
Dr. Curfman's Office Locations
-
1
Alexander J Curfman, 1300 W Lodi Ave Ste W, Lodi, CA 95242, (209) 334-6664
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr Curfman's medical knowledge. His is a caring professional. My foot surgery was a complete success. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alexander Curfman, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1316327240
Education & Certifications
- Kingston & Benedictine Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Purdue University / Main Campus
