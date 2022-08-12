Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD
Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
-
1
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery24 Research Way Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4545
-
2
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4233
-
3
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I adore this man and cannot say enough about his professionalism, his expertise, and his soft and kind bedside manner. We met with him shortly after I discovered my son would be born with a cleft lip and possibly a cleft palate. My husband and I were so impressed with him (which is no easy feat). He performed a cleft lip repair when my son was about 6 months old, then the palate repair when he was about a year. He is so supportive, kind, and knows what he is doing. I cannot recommend him highly enough. My son still sees him yearly to check on his progress, as he will need future (more minor) surgeries.
About Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487673091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Dagum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dagum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagum has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dagum speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagum.
