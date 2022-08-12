Overview of Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD

Dr. Alexander Dagum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Dagum works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.