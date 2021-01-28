See All Dermatologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Alexander Dane, DO

Dermatology
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexander Dane, DO is a Dermatologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Dane works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL, New Port Richey, FL and Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo
    8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 340-3533
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clearwater
    26344 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6849
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey
    8209 State Route 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - 5060 Commercial Way
    5060 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-2103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Dr. Dane was amazing. He explained everything very well. I had a lesion on my skin that needed attention and to be excised. My scar after surgery was barely noticeable. I would trust and recommended Dr. Dane with a scalpel to anyone of my family and friends. Great overall dr.
    Matt — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Dane, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649619982
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • William Beumont Hosp
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Morristown Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.