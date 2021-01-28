Dr. Alexander Dane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Dane, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexander Dane, DO is a Dermatologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (305) 340-3533
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Clearwater26344 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 349-6849
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey8209 State Route 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 349-6848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - 5060 Commercial Way5060 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 404-2103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dane was amazing. He explained everything very well. I had a lesion on my skin that needed attention and to be excised. My scar after surgery was barely noticeable. I would trust and recommended Dr. Dane with a scalpel to anyone of my family and friends. Great overall dr.
About Dr. Alexander Dane, DO
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- William Beumont Hosp
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dane accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dane has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dane speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.