Dr. Alexander Dehaan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Dehaan, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Urologic Consultants PC2093 Health Dr SW Ste 202, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 459-4171
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, took time to explain everything. Very happy
- Urology
- English
- 1932324522
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Dehaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehaan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehaan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehaan.
