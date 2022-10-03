Dr. Delgadillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Delgadillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Delgadillo, MD
Dr. Alexander Delgadillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
Dr. Delgadillo works at
Dr. Delgadillo's Office Locations
1
Vista Community Clinic1000 Vale Terrace Dr, Vista, CA 92084 Directions (760) 631-5000
2
Vista Community Clinic134 Grapevine Rd, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 631-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgadillo?
Great Dr. he is different from others doctors. He is one of a kind and I’m so lucky to have found him in the medical field. I have been to numerous doctors and this doctor understands what I have to say. And I am in control of my health instead of a doctor controlling mine. He has numerous patients to see so the wait is a bit that’s why I suggest write a list on what you need to be done on you and he will grant it. Awesome sense of humor a plus.
About Dr. Alexander Delgadillo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1245298769
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgadillo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgadillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgadillo works at
Dr. Delgadillo speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgadillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgadillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgadillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgadillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.