Dr. Alexander Dever III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Dever III, MD
Dr. Alexander Dever III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Dever III works at
Dr. Dever III's Office Locations
Brook Lane Health Services13121 Brooklane Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0330
North Village18714 North Village, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dever III?
Knowledgable and compassionate.
About Dr. Alexander Dever III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dever III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dever III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dever III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dever III has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dever III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dever III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dever III.
