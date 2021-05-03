Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD
Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Dietz works at
Dr. Dietz's Office Locations
HealthONE Neurology Specialists499 E Hampden Ave Ste 360, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-6413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Dietz a few times. I had a rough start with a horrible Neurologist. Dr. Dietz treats me with compassion and understanding and is helping me figure out what is going on with me one test at a time. He is comforting and does not judge me. I feel as if he may be the one to guide me and my disabilities in the right direction to finally put my worries at rest. He is a Great Doctor!
About Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1568725919
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietz works at
Dr. Dietz has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.