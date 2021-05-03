Overview of Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD

Dr. Alexander Dietz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Dietz works at HealthONE Neurology Specialists in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.