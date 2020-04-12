Overview of Dr. Alexander Distante, MD

Dr. Alexander Distante, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.



Dr. Distante works at Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation in Salinas, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.