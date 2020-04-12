Dr. Distante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Distante, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Distante, MD
Dr. Alexander Distante, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Natividad Medical Center.
Dr. Distante works at
Dr. Distante's Office Locations
Natividad Medical Center Rehabilitation1441 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (831) 755-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Natividad Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
A truly great Dr. He has a wonderful bedside manner and seems to generally care about his patients
About Dr. Alexander Distante, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699711267
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Distante accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Distante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Distante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distante.
