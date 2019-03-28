Overview

Dr. Alexander Duvall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Duvall works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.