Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (91)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD

Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eaton works at RETINA HEALTH CENTER in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eaton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Health Center - Fort Myers
    1567 Hayley Ln Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-3337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Health Center - Naples
    2210 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 793-5200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Visual Field Defects
Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Sympathetic Uveitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr Eaton would have so much to boast about, but he is very humble. When you see him he gives you his full attention and it is all about you. I trust him completely. I would never go anywhere else in SWF!
    Alyssa — Dec 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eaton to family and friends

    Dr. Eaton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eaton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1922021195
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke Eye Ctr/Duke U Med Ctr
    • Ny &amp; Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Ophthalmology Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eaton has seen patients for Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.