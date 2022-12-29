Overview of Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD

Dr. Alexander Eaton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eaton works at RETINA HEALTH CENTER in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.