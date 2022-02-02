Overview

Dr. Alexander Ehrlich, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.