Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eksir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD
Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eksir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Eksir's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Billing-duhs2213 Elba St, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111
-
2
Eksir Health, PLLC3859 Battleground Ave Ste 202, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 291-8549
Hospital Affiliations
- Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eksir?
I see Dr. Eksir through Teledoc, and I am so grateful for not only his assistance with my anxiety, but for his life advice! He makes a genuine effort to connect with his patients on a human level. I am a new mom, and he has gone above and beyond to make me feel like my postpartum issues are normal and temporary. In addition, I’ve never had a better experience with medication management. He is quick to contact my pharmacy, and he is always there for me when I need help. I find our sessions very grounding!
About Dr. Alexander Eksir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1639412695
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eksir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eksir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eksir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eksir works at
Dr. Eksir has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eksir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eksir speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Eksir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eksir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eksir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eksir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.