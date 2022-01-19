Overview of Dr. Alexander Epelbaum, MD

Dr. Alexander Epelbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Epelbaum works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.