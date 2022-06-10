Dr. Alexander Escobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Escobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Escobar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Escobar works at
Locations
-
1
UT Pain Clinic1125 Hospital Dr # 30, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Escobar?
Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Alexander Escobar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1790049229
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escobar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escobar works at
Dr. Escobar speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.