Dr. Alexander Espinoza, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Espinoza works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in San Marcos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.