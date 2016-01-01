Overview of Dr. Alexander Evans, MD

Dr. Alexander Evans, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Adventhealth Medical Group General Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.