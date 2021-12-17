Overview

Dr. Alexander Falkovsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Falkovsky works at Island Surgical Practice PC in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in West Babylon, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.