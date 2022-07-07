See All Otolaryngologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Alexander Farag, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Farag, MD

Dr. Alexander Farag, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.

Dr. Farag works at HCA Florida Orange Park ENT in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Farag's Office Locations

    HCA Florida Orange Park ENT
    1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 250, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-4906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
  • Ohio State University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr is one of a kind, he does supreme work. He is the type of guy who really does make sure his patients are well looked out for. From not only him but his staff as well. What a super team.
    Ben Brown — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Farag, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003043902
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The University of Toledo College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Farag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farag works at HCA Florida Orange Park ENT in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Farag’s profile.

    Dr. Farag has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.