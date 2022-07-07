Dr. Alexander Farag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Farag, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Farag, MD
Dr. Alexander Farag, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.
Dr. Farag works at
Dr. Farag's Office Locations
HCA Florida Orange Park ENT1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 250, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 605-4906
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is one of a kind, he does supreme work. He is the type of guy who really does make sure his patients are well looked out for. From not only him but his staff as well. What a super team.
About Dr. Alexander Farag, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003043902
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farag works at
Dr. Farag has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.