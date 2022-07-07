Overview of Dr. Alexander Farag, MD

Dr. Alexander Farag, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.



Dr. Farag works at HCA Florida Orange Park ENT in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.