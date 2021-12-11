Dr. Alexander Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Feng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Feng, MD
Dr. Alexander Feng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
Alexander Feng MD Corp455 N Garfield Ave Fl 2, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (833) 476-7377
Orthopedic Surgery Specialists2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 401A, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-3936
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Iam presently seeing Dr. Alexander Feng for medical treatment for upper and lower back pains. And over a year or so, he and his staff have worked wonders on trying to improve my health issues. I highly recommend Dr. Feng to any one seeking professional pain specialist advice and treatments.
About Dr. Alexander Feng, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1225477557
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
