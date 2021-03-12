Dr. Alexander Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Fong, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Fong, MD
Dr. Alexander Fong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Fong works at
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 205, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9810Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was attentive and he listened to my concerns! Best neurologist in town!
About Dr. Alexander Fong, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326201658
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
