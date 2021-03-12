Overview of Dr. Alexander Fong, MD

Dr. Alexander Fong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Fong works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.