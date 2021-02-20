Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Friedman, MD
Dr. Alexander Friedman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8951
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Friedman guided me through my two pregnancies. He is extremely professional and responsive.. After giving birth and having him as my doctor I struggled a lot with other doctors (when moving to a different state), not being able to trust them the same way. I was a very high risk pregnancy with past blood clot issues and never had any concerns when having him as my doc. I highly recommend Doctor Friedman if you're looking for someone reliable!
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669641403
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Women and Infants Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School of Medicine
