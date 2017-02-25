Dr. Alexander Gart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Gart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Gart, MD
Dr. Alexander Gart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med|Staten Island University Hospital
Dr. Gart works at
Dr. Gart's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 8900 Van Wyck Expressway8900 Van Wyck Expressway, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor. Nice personality and great proffesional skills. Procudure done fast and successfully. Enjoying wearing skirts last three years, like never for many many years before. Truly recommend to everyone
About Dr. Alexander Gart, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1376610758
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|Staten Island University Hospital
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gart has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gart speaks Greek, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gart.
