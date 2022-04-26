See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Deerfield Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD

Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Adult Reconstruction, The NYU Langone Medical Center/Hospital for Joint Diseases and the Insall Scott Kelly (ISK) Institute Fellowship Program

Dr. Gaukhman works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gaukhman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach
    3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Surgery | Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage
McMurray's Test
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gaukhman?

    Apr 26, 2022
    I have a lot to be thankful for & Dr. Gaukhman went out of his way to help me help myself. I acted spoiled, difficult, & stubborn. I was absolutely terrified of surgery. Dr. Gaukhman confirmed that I required the surgery. I had already scheduled this operation with another surgeon & had such a bad experience. I was SO nice to that DR! I reported for surgery twice & ended up fleeing before I could be operated on. I didn't mean to waste anyone's time. Truth is, Surgeon #1 handled my case very irresponsibly. Dr. Gaukhman is a very gifted surgeon. I'm stunned at how well I am healing! I was able to read his notes on the surgery (after) & those notes made sense to me. I didn't understand all of the big medical words, but I could understand what was said! I also knew that the agonizing pain in my hip (mostly responsible for my terrible mood) was gone. The scar is doing amazing! Yay! I regret how it all started, but I assure you, he's a great doctor. Note - Ladies who need 1 hip, SHOE INSERT.
    ChiefSweetums — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gaukhman to family and friends

    Dr. Gaukhman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gaukhman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD.

    About Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134548019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Reconstruction, The NYU Langone Medical Center/Hospital for Joint Diseases and the Insall Scott Kelly (ISK) Institute Fellowship Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center, University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaukhman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaukhman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaukhman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaukhman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaukhman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaukhman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaukhman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.