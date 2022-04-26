Overview of Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD

Dr. Alexander Gaukhman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Adult Reconstruction, The NYU Langone Medical Center/Hospital for Joint Diseases and the Insall Scott Kelly (ISK) Institute Fellowship Program



Dr. Gaukhman works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.