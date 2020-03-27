Overview of Dr. Alexander Geevarghese, DO

Dr. Alexander Geevarghese, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Geevarghese works at Central Dupage Hospital Association in Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.