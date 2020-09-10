See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.4 (15)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD

Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Gekht works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gekht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-5410
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760647044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gekht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gekht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gekht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gekht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gekht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gekht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

