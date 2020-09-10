Dr. Gekht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD
Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Gekht works at
Dr. Gekht's Office Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5410MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr. Gekht for a molar extraction, bone graft, and implant. He was transparent about the cost and listened to my concerns. Dr. Gekht patiently answered questions and thoroughly explained every step involved. At no point did I feel rushed or pressured. He was very gentle throughout the process. I was grateful as the extraction turned out to be rather complicated due to the level of infection in the bone. Although my insurance didn't cover the cost, I would recommend him without hesitation because of his professionalism and compassion. I am truly grateful to have received such expert care.
About Dr. Alexander Gekht, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1760647044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gekht accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gekht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gekht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gekht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gekht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gekht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.