Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD

Urology
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Denville, NJ
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD

Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.

Dr. Gellman works at New Jersey Urology in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gellman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Jersey Center for Urologic Care PA
    16 Pocono Rd Ste 114, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 586-3056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Inflammation Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Malacoplakia Associated With Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Stromal Proliferations of Uncertain Malignant Potential Chevron Icon
Prostatic Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urachal Cyst Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urosepsis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2016
    Dr. Gellman is quite straight forward so there is not much ambiguity. He is a great doctor and has done well by me and addressed my problems with Erectile Dysfunction and bladder urgency. It is a fine office and the nursing help and reception is wonderful. You are in good hands with Dr. Gellman.
    ERik O. in Boonton, NJ — Dec 14, 2016
    About Dr. Alexander Gellman, MD

    • Urology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295798775
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Newark
    • Polyclin Hosp
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gellman works at New Jersey Urology in Denville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gellman’s profile.

    Dr. Gellman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

