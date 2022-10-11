Dr. Gershman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Gershman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Gershman, MD
Dr. Alexander Gershman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from POLTAV MEDICAL STOMATOLOGICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Gershman's Office Locations
Alexander Gershman MD Apc5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (310) 623-1911
Alexander Gershman MD8631 W 3rd St Ste 900E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 623-1911
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top of his profession! After visiting several other urologists, Dr Gershman was the one who got to the bottom of my problem and was able to help me. Incredible attitude and skill. Love the staff and the whole experience
About Dr. Alexander Gershman, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hebrew and Russian
Education & Certifications
- POLTAV MEDICAL STOMATOLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershman has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gershman speaks Armenian, Hebrew and Russian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershman.
