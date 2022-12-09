See All Psychiatrists in Deerfield, IL
Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (143)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD

Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute.

Dr. Golbin works at Sleep and Behavior Medicine Institute in Deerfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golbin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep and Behavior Medicine Institute
    707 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 984-6585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Family Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Depersonalization Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Hypochondriasis
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Suicidal Ideation
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I have seen him for sleep disorder and found him not only the most experienced doctors I've ever met but he turned out to be extremely knowledgeable in several areas including problems with the aging process. He has published several books related to sleep disorders, child and adult disorders in several languages in several countries. It'e too bad that Medicare has put so many restrictions on him that he can no longer accept Medicare patients. I'll miss him terribly.
    Lon Axelrod — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    56 years of experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1649466087
    • 1649466087
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metro Child and Adol Srvs
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute
    Medical Education
    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Golbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golbin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golbin works at Sleep and Behavior Medicine Institute in Deerfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Golbin’s profile.

    Dr. Golbin has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golbin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Golbin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

