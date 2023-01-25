Overview of Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD

Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Goldin works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.