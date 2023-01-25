Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD
Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Goldin works at
Dr. Goldin's Office Locations
-
1
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 140, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 685-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldin?
Dr. Goldin took great care of me when I had a parathyroid issue. He explained the procedure very clearly and answered all my questions. I knew I was in good hands. He is very caring and has a wonderful bedside manner. A++!
About Dr. Alexander Goldin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518967827
Education & Certifications
- University Il Eye Ear Infirm
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldin works at
Dr. Goldin has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldin speaks Russian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.