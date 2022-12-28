See All Phlebologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (368)
Accepting new patients
90 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD

Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD is a Phlebologist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Phlebology, has 90 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Goldman works at Goldman Vein Institute in Wellington, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations

    Goldman Vein Institute
    2515 S State Road 7 Ste 210, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8211
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Goldman Vein Institute
    601 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 778-8210
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endovenous Laser Treatment
Laceration
Phlebitis
Endovenous Laser Treatment
Laceration
Phlebitis

Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 368 ratings
    Patient Ratings (368)
    5 Star
    (350)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 90 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689653453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman speaks French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.

    368 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

