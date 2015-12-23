Overview of Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Gomelsky works at LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.