Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD

Urology
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Shreveport, LA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Gomelsky works at LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomelsky's Office Locations

  1
    Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 813-2750
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2
    WK Urology Specialists
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 106, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-5063
  3
    WK Urology Specialists
    8001 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-3977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Cystinuria Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cystitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Difficulty Passing Urine Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stenting
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Obstruction Sequence Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730105818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEOUCOM Affl
    Residency
    Internship
    • Akron City Hosp NEOUCOM
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The John Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Gomelsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomelsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomelsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomelsky works at LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Gomelsky’s profile.

    Dr. Gomelsky has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomelsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomelsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomelsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

