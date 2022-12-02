Overview of Dr. Alexander Gordon, MD

Dr. Alexander Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.