Overview of Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD

Dr. Alexander Gorup, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gorup works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.