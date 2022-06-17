Overview of Dr. Alexander Grand, MD

Dr. Alexander Grand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Grand works at Medical Vision Technology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.