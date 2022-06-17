Dr. Alexander Grand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Grand, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Grand, MD
Dr. Alexander Grand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Grand's Office Locations
Medical Vision Technology Ophthalmology Medical Grp. Inc.1700 Alhambra Blvd Ste 202, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (530) 756-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grand listens, is very knowledgeable, skilled and caring. He is one of the best doctors I know! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Alexander Grand, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1861694077
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grand has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grand speaks Persian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Grand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.