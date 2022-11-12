Dr. Graypel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Graypel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Graypel, MD
Dr. Alexander Graypel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Graypel works at
Dr. Graypel's Office Locations
Chicago Vein Institute S.c.10004 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-5050
Lutheran Convalescent Home723 S Laclede Station Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 525-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Alexander listen patient carefully, offering any possible option available including medication and therapist recommendations.
About Dr. Alexander Graypel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1871804914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graypel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graypel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graypel works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Graypel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graypel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graypel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graypel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.