Dr. Alexander Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis, IN) and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Heart and Lung Institute Adult Congenital Heart Center4411 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 783-7182
-
2
Northeast12709 Toepperwein Rd Ste 110, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 756-5873Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green is WONDERFUL! I have been seeing him for a couple of years and have absolutely no complaints. He is thoughtful, considerate and takes his time. He is good to offer explanations. He has changed my pacemaker and performed an ablation. I have had a pacemaker for more than 19 years. I know the kind of doctor I want and need. Dr. Green is it!
About Dr. Alexander Green, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1093896284
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Medicine and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology - Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood, IL)
- Internal Medicine - Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood, IL)
- University of Chicago/Weiss Memorial Hospital (Chicago, IL)
- Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis, IN)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
