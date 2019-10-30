See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Alexander Haick, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexander Haick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Haick works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
    501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 948-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Adenoma
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Alexander Haick, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932214640
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miss Med Center
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
