Dr. Alexander Hatsis, MD
Dr. Alexander Hatsis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
SightMD NY Rockville Centre220 Maple Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-4106
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
He made me feel Comfortable knowing that I don’t like eye drops. I trusted him with my eyes.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- Nassau County Med Center
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Nassau Co Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Fordham
Dr. Hatsis speaks Greek and Italian.
