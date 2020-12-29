Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heatrice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arnold, MO.
Locations
Aspen Dental1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (844) 229-7129Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter happens to have Autism and he was very thoughtful in planning her treatment and services. Her surgery went excellent and recovery was on course. I’d recommend him to other families in the community.
About Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heatrice accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
