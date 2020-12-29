See All General Dentists in Arnold, MO
Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arnold, MO. 

Dr. Heatrice works at Aspen Dental in Arnold, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ashley Rhodes, DMD
Dr. Ashley Rhodes, DMD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nicole Schmidt, DDS
Dr. Nicole Schmidt, DDS
4.7 (38)
View Profile
Dr. Peggy Chandra, DMD
Dr. Peggy Chandra, DMD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-7129
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heatrice?

    Dec 29, 2020
    My daughter happens to have Autism and he was very thoughtful in planning her treatment and services. Her surgery went excellent and recovery was on course. I’d recommend him to other families in the community.
    LATRISA A MORGAN — Dec 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heatrice to family and friends

    Dr. Heatrice's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heatrice

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS.

    About Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790078574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heatrice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heatrice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heatrice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heatrice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heatrice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heatrice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Heatrice, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.