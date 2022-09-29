Overview of Dr. Alexander Hill, MD

Dr. Alexander Hill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Seattle Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at Allegro Pediatrics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.