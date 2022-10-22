Overview of Dr. Alexander Iezza, MD

Dr. Alexander Iezza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Iezza works at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Petaluma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.