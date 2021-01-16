See All General Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Edison, NJ
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD

Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Itskovich works at Comprehensive Surgical Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Itskovich's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Surgical Associates
    225 May St, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 346-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Common Bile Duct Exploration Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. Itskovitch is phenomenal! He took care of my son for an inguinal hernia, and found two lipomas one of which was able to be taken care of. Dr. Itskovitch's patient care, bedside manner and compassion far exceed any other physician I know. He is the ONLY physician I will use at his practice.
    Mom — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1427283712
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced GI Surgery - The Valley Hospital Blumenthal Cancer Center
    • General Surgery - New York Presbyterian Queens
    • New York Presbyterian Queens
    • St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itskovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Itskovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Itskovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Itskovich works at Comprehensive Surgical Associates in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Itskovich’s profile.

    Dr. Itskovich has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itskovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Itskovich speaks Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Itskovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itskovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itskovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itskovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

