Overview of Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD

Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Itskovich works at Comprehensive Surgical Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.