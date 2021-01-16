Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itskovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD
Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Itskovich works at
Dr. Itskovich's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Surgical Associates225 May St, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 346-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Itskovich?
Dr. Itskovitch is phenomenal! He took care of my son for an inguinal hernia, and found two lipomas one of which was able to be taken care of. Dr. Itskovitch's patient care, bedside manner and compassion far exceed any other physician I know. He is the ONLY physician I will use at his practice.
About Dr. Alexander Itskovich, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1427283712
Education & Certifications
- Advanced GI Surgery - The Valley Hospital Blumenthal Cancer Center
- General Surgery - New York Presbyterian Queens
- New York Presbyterian Queens
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Itskovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itskovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itskovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itskovich works at
Dr. Itskovich has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itskovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Itskovich speaks Hungarian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Itskovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itskovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itskovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itskovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.