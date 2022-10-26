Dr. Alexander Izad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Izad, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Izad, MD
Dr. Alexander Izad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Institute and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Izad's Office Locations
Highland Retina Associates4621 E Margaret Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47803 Directions (812) 281-2608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
As always Dr izad and his staff are super professional and very caring. The new facility was very well laid out to make a very relaxing experience.
About Dr. Alexander Izad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian, Spanish and Swedish
- 1265591630
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch / The University Of Texas Health Science Center
- SUNY Syracuse
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Karolinska Institute
Dr. Izad has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Edema and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
