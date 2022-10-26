Overview of Dr. Alexander Izad, MD

Dr. Alexander Izad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Institute and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Izad works at Highland Retina Associates, LLC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Edema and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.