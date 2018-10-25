Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD
Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA.
Internet Behavioral Care4610 E STREET RD, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (267) 699-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor. Very thoughtful, nice and intelligent. I was having lots of side effects from medications that were prescribed to me before. He made several changes and now I feel I can function again without feeling lethargic all the time. Highly recommended doctor!
About Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780750299
