Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Feasterville Trevose, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. 

Dr. Kanevsky works at Internet Behavioral Care in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kanevsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internet Behavioral Care
    4610 E STREET RD, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 699-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 25, 2018
    He is a great doctor. Very thoughtful, nice and intelligent. I was having lots of side effects from medications that were prescribed to me before. He made several changes and now I feel I can function again without feeling lethargic all the time. Highly recommended doctor!
    Bristol , PA — Oct 25, 2018
    About Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780750299
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanevsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanevsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanevsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanevsky works at Internet Behavioral Care in Feasterville Trevose, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kanevsky’s profile.

    Dr. Kanevsky has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanevsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanevsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanevsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanevsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanevsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

