Dr. Alexander Kasatkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kasatkin works at Alexander E Kasatkin in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.