Overview of Dr. Alexander Katz, MD

Dr. Alexander Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Treasure Coast Center for Sgy in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.