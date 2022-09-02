Overview

Dr. Alexander Kennon, MD is a Dermatologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Kennon works at Dr. Michael Rogers in Sebring, FL with other offices in Macon, GA and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.