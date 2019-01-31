Dr. Alexander Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Adventist Health Physicians Network1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2700, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
-
2
University of Ma22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8731Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
White Memorial Medical Center1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim was highly recommended by a friend of mine. He has an excellent bedside manner and he takes time to listen to your story. He is very knowledgeable and I felt like he had an answer to every single question I had. He is also a highly skilled endoscopist. I was told by other doctors that I would need a major surgery but Dr. Kim cured me without any incisions and I was able to go home on the same day of the procedure. He is the best!
About Dr. Alexander Kim, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1609190354
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- St Joseph Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.