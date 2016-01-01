Overview of Dr. Alexander Kirschenbaum, MD

Dr. Alexander Kirschenbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kirschenbaum works at Alexander Kirschenbaum, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Neurogenic Bladder and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

