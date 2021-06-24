Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kloman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Kloman works at
Locations
-
1
Green Mountain Neurology Inc.777 North St Ste 205, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 395-7517
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kloman is excellent. He listened carefully and immediately identified the problem. His interpretation of the MRI was significantly better than the Neurologist we saw at MGH in Boston. My husband and I left the appointment feeling elated.
About Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003820325
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr/Geo Wash University Med Center
- New England Med Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
- Dartmouth College
- Dartmouth Coll
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kloman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kloman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kloman works at
Dr. Kloman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kloman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kloman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kloman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kloman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kloman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.