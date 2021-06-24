See All Neurologists in Pittsfield, MA
Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD

Neurology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.

Dr. Kloman works at Green Mountain Neurology in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Green Mountain Neurology Inc.
    777 North St Ste 205, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 395-7517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkshire Medical Center
  • Fairview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. Kloman is excellent. He listened carefully and immediately identified the problem. His interpretation of the MRI was significantly better than the Neurologist we saw at MGH in Boston. My husband and I left the appointment feeling elated.
    Kathy Morss — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003820325
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Med Ctr/Geo Wash University Med Center
    Residency
    • New England Med Center
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
