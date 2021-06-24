Overview

Dr. Alexander Kloman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Kloman works at Green Mountain Neurology in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.